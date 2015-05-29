FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chad says 33 Boko Haram militants, three troops killed in clash
#World News
May 29, 2015 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Chad says 33 Boko Haram militants, three troops killed in clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N‘DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad said on Friday that its army killed at least 33 militants from Nigeria’s Boko Haram Islamist group and lost three soldiers in heavy fighting on an island on Lake Chad earlier this week.

“They tried to attack us on Choua Island but we pushed them back,” Colonel Azem Bermandoa, a spokesman for Chad’s army, told Reuters, referring to an island that sits near to where the borders of Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon meet.

News of the clash came as Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in as Nigeria’s new president and regional armies are working to stamp out Boko Haram’s insurgency.

Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Bate Felix and James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
