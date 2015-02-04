FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chad says nine of its troops killed in Nigeria in battle with Boko Haram
#World News
February 4, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Chad says nine of its troops killed in Nigeria in battle with Boko Haram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N‘DJAMENA (Reuters) - Nine Chadian soldiers were killed and 21 others were wounded in a battle with Boko Haram militants in the northeastern Nigerian towns of Gambaru and Ngala, Chadian state television said on Wednesday.

Chad has deployed 2,500 troops as part of a regional effort to take on the militant group. Earlier its army said it had killed more than 200 militants on Tuesday in the battle in the towns, which are near Nigeria’s border with Cameroon.

Reporting by Madjiasra Nako; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
