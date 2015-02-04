Chad says nine of its troops killed in Nigeria in battle with Boko Haram

N‘DJAMENA (Reuters) - Nine Chadian soldiers were killed and 21 others were wounded in a battle with Boko Haram militants in the northeastern Nigerian towns of Gambaru and Ngala, Chadian state television said on Wednesday.

Chad has deployed 2,500 troops as part of a regional effort to take on the militant group. Earlier its army said it had killed more than 200 militants on Tuesday in the battle in the towns, which are near Nigeria’s border with Cameroon.