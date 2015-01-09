Gunfire, heavy artillery heard near Nigeria's Damaturu: Reuters witness

DAMATURU (Reuters) - Shooting and heavy artillery fire were heard on the outskirts of Damaturu in northeastern Nigeria on Friday, a Reuters witness said.

No further details were immediately available.

Suspected Boko Haram militants raided Damaturu - the capital of Yobe state and 130 km (80 miles) from Maiduguri, the capital of the Islamist fighters’ Borno state stronghold - in early December. The military used ground and air forces to repel them.

(This story corrects to show Borno state is Boko Haram’s stronghold not Borno’s capital of Maiduguri)