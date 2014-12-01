Nigerian security repels militants from Yobe state capital: official

MAIDUGURI (Reuters) - Nigerian security forces pushed suspected Boko Haram insurgents out of the Yobe state capital of Damaturu in the northeast on Monday after a dawn raid by the militants, a spokesman for the state governor said.

“The governor has condemned the attack as heinous and barbaric. He has also expressed appreciation to the security forces who worked very hard on the ground and from the air ... As a result of their effort, Damaturu remains firmly under government control,” the spokesman said in an emailed statement on behalf of Governor Ibrahim Gaidam.