At least five killed in Nigeria's Rivers state shooting
July 12, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

At least five killed in Nigeria's Rivers state shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria (Reuters) - At least five people were shot and killed on Saturday evening in a small community a few kilometers (miles) from Nigeria’s largest refinery in the oil hub Port Harcourt in Rivers state, a spokesman police and local leaders said on Sunday.

Gunmen on motorbikes rode around Agbonchia for about an hour shooting at people, youth leader Osaro Nwoke and Simeon Awaji, a local council official said.

Police spokesman, Ahmad Mohammad, said that five people had been killed and that 11 people connected to the attack had been arrested, one on Saturday and the others on Sunday.

“We arrested 10 people today ... items recovered included a Lexus jeep, two motorcylces and ... ammunition,” Mohammad said.

The delta region periodically sees kidnappings and shoot-outs between local gangs.

Reporting by Emmanuel Okolie; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
