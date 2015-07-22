Blasts kill at least 29 in Nigerian city of Gombe

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - At least 29 people died and 60 were wounded in multiple bomb blasts at two bus stations in the northern Nigerian city of Gombe on Wednesday evening, a Red Cross official said.

There was no immediate claim for the bombings but they bore the hallmarks of Islamist jihadi group Boko Haram. At least 50 people died in two bombings at a market in the same city last Friday.

The first bomb, which exploded around 7 p.m., was detonated by a suspected suicide bomber at a mosque at Dadin Kowa motorpark as people gathered to pray, two witnesses said.

Umaru Sani, a shopkeeper, said a second bomb went off at Nasarawo junction near the same bus station, where people were selling vegetables.

“I heard two loud explosions, one after the other; I saw people coming out of the mosque with blood gushing out ... I counted about seven dead bodies,” Ahmed Abu, a bus driver, said.

An official with the National Emergency Management Agency said at least seven people had been killed but they were still picking up bodies from the blast sites.

Another two blasts occurred at the gate of the major Duku bus station and a small nearby market.

“I was going towards my house when I heard two loud explosions coming from Kasuwar Mata ... on arrival at the scene, I saw many dead bodies, I cannot count how many because it was getting dark,” Hussaini Adamu, a farmer, said.

Police spokesman Fwaje Ajiri said that he could not give a death toll yet but confirmed that there were blasts in both areas about an hour apart. He confirmed there was at least one blast in each location.