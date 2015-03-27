FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian army says destroys Boko Haram headquarters
March 27, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Nigerian army says destroys Boko Haram headquarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - The Nigerian army said on Friday it destroyed the headquarters of Boko Haram after capturing the northeastern town of Gwoza from the Islamist insurgent group.

Boko Haram seized Gwoza in August last year, declaring that they were ruling the town by Islamic law. The insurgents were believed to have held some 200 schoolgirls kidnapped from Chibok almost a year ago in the town.

The announcement of the capture of Gwoza comes a day ahead of Nigeria’s presidential election in which President Goodluck Jonathan will face former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari.

Several members of Boko Haram were killed and a mop-up operation was taking place in Gwoza, the army said on its official twitter account, adding that details would follow.

The Nigerian government was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Alison Williams

