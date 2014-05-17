FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says Boko Haram threat to all West, Central Africa
May 17, 2014

France's Hollande says Boko Haram threat to all West, Central Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday the Nigerian rebel group Boko Haram was now a threat to west and central Africa and it was linked to other militants, including al Qaeda's North African arm.

"Boko Haram is a major threat for all of western Africa and now central Africa with proven links to AQIM (al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb) and other terrorist organizations," Hollande told a summit of African leaders in Paris.

A comprehensive plan to exchange information, coordinate action and protect borders needed to be put in place immediately, he said.

Reporting By John Irish

