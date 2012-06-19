Explosion hits market in Nigeria's Kaduna: residents

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - An explosion struck a market in Nigeria’s northern city of Kaduna on Tuesday, residents said, shortly before the local government imposed a 24-hour curfew in the city due to religious clashes that killed dozens.

“A big explosion which resulted in a fire outbreak has occurred at the Panteka market destroying many shops,” Bitrus Moses, a Kaduna resident, told Reuters.

“We heard the loud explosion which led to a fire ... This happened as the attacks were going on in Tudun Wada just before the curfew was re-imposed.”

