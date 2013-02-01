FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria says 17 Islamists insurgents killed in helicopter strike
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 1, 2013 / 3:47 PM / in 5 years

Nigeria says 17 Islamists insurgents killed in helicopter strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigerian security forces used helicopter gunships to destroy a camp belonging to the Islamist sect Boko Haram in forest in the northeast on Friday, killing 17 of them in a battle, they said.

A statement from joint military and police forces in northeast Borno state also said one of their number was killed in the exchange of fire, which cast fresh doubt on a ceasefire declared by one Boko Haram commander this week.

Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.