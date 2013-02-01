Nigeria says 17 Islamists insurgents killed in helicopter strike

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigerian security forces used helicopter gunships to destroy a camp belonging to the Islamist sect Boko Haram in forest in the northeast on Friday, killing 17 of them in a battle, they said.

A statement from joint military and police forces in northeast Borno state also said one of their number was killed in the exchange of fire, which cast fresh doubt on a ceasefire declared by one Boko Haram commander this week.