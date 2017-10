MAIDUGURI (Reuters) - Nigerian security forces killed 20 militants from the Islamist group Boko Haram in a firefight in the northeast on Sunday, a spokesman said.

Lieutenant Colonel Sagir Musa, spokesman for joint military and police forces in the northeastern state of Borno, said the militants were killed when they tried to attack the Monguno barracks.

There was no immediate comment from Boko Haram.