FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Communal violence kills at least 27 in central Nigeria
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 27, 2013 / 5:02 PM / in 5 years

Communal violence kills at least 27 in central Nigeria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOS, Nigeria (Reuters) - Clashes between rival ethnic groups in central Nigeria killed at least 27 people on Wednesday, witnesses said, in a region straddling the country’s largely Christian south and mostly Muslim north that is prone to civil unrest.

Witnesses said armed Fulani herdsmen attacked the villages of Da Jak and Attakar in Plateau state in the early hours, spraying residents with automatic gunfire and torching houses.

“They came at night and overran the village. They were shooting people, just murdering, and burned down the houses,” villager Dung Sati told Reuters. “Many of my kinsman have stayed away because they are homeless now.”

On his return he counted 27 bodies, he said. Another witness who fled the scene of the attack, Pam Samuel, said by telephone there were 28 bodies when he came back.

The military declined to comment, but a Plateau state legislator, Daniel Dem, told Reuters dozens had been killed.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and top oil producer, has a roughly equal Christian-Muslim population and more than 200 ethnic groups who mostly live side by side in peace.

But conflict sometimes flares up in Plateau and other parts of the “Middle Belt”. Plateau state in particular has suffered for decades from violence linked to land disputes between the semi-nomadic, cattle-herding Fulani and settled Berom farmers.

Violence in Plateau can quickly escalate - more than 50 people were killed inside a week in September 2011, and hundreds died earlier that year.

The unrest is unrelated to the Islamist insurgency raging in Nigeria’s north, although Islamist militant group Boko Haram sometimes bombs churches in Plateau with the apparent aim of stoking ethnic and religious tensions.

Reporting by Buhari Bello and Isaac Abrak; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.