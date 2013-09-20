FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shootout in Nigerian capital killed at least seven: doctor
#World News
September 20, 2013 / 3:23 PM / 4 years ago

Shootout in Nigerian capital killed at least seven: doctor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - A shootout in Nigeria’s capital between security forces and suspected Boko Haram Islamist gunmen early on Friday killed at least seven people, a doctor said at the hospital where the bodies were brought in.

Nigeria’s secret service said Nigerian forces and Boko Haram clashed near the Apo residential compound for lawmakers in Abuja, the first clash involving Islamist militants in the capital this year.

The doctor, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak, was in a morgue near the compound, where a Reuters reporter saw a police truck stacked with bodies.

Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence

