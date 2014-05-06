FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Boko Haram kills at least 13 in village: witness
May 6, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria's Boko Haram kills at least 13 in village: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, May 6 - Gunmen suspected to be from Islamist group Boko Haram shot or hacked to death more than 13 people in a raid on a market town in Nigeria’s troubled northeast, a witness said on Tuesday.

Talatu Sule said the attackers arrived in his town of Gamburu early on Monday morning wearing military uniforms, before opening fire on people as they tried to flee.

“They burnt vehicles, cars and 17 trailers loaded with cows and grains in the market,” said Sule, who locked himself in his house during the attack.

“When we came out this afternoon, corpses were everywhere. Three corpses in front of my house, some slaughtered, some shot dead, blood everywhere,” he added. There were 10 bodies in front of his neighbor’s house, he said.

Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls last month and has threatened to sell them into slavery.

Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

