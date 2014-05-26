FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen kill four soldiers southeast of Nigeria's Jos: official
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2014 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

Gunmen kill four soldiers southeast of Nigeria's Jos: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOS, Nigeria (Reuters) - Gunmen killed four Nigerian soldiers on Monday in an ambush on a military patrol in central Plateau state, about 180 km (110 miles) southeast of Jos, a local government official said.

Islamist militant group Boko Haram has made inroads into Plateau state in the past month, setting off a bomb in Jos last Tuesday that killed 118 people.

Bendel Nancwat, head of the local council that administers the village of Gida Bua, where the attack happened, said it was not known if the assailants were Boko Haram or just bandits.

A spokesman for the Special Task Force - made up of military and police personnel meant to keep the peace in Plateau state - Captain Ikedichi Iweha, confirmed the incident but declined to give details ahead of an investigation.

Reporting by Buhari Bello; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.