FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boko Haram kills dozens in fresh raids on Nigeria's Baga
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 8, 2015 / 5:39 PM / 3 years ago

Boko Haram kills dozens in fresh raids on Nigeria's Baga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Boko Haram militants have killed dozens of people and burned down their homes in the northeast Nigerian town of Baga in the past two days, a second killing spree since seizing control there at the weekend, witnesses said on Thursday.

Two locals said the insurgents began shooting indiscriminately and burning buildings on Tuesday evening in several raids targeting the civilian population that carried through to Wednesday.

Soldiers protecting it had fled over the weekend.

Reporting By Ardo Abdullah, additional reporting by Isaac Abrak in Kaduna; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Tim Cocks and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.