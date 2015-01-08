Boko Haram kills dozens in fresh raids on Nigeria's Baga

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Boko Haram militants have killed dozens of people and burned down their homes in the northeast Nigerian town of Baga in the past two days, a second killing spree since seizing control there at the weekend, witnesses said on Thursday.

Two locals said the insurgents began shooting indiscriminately and burning buildings on Tuesday evening in several raids targeting the civilian population that carried through to Wednesday.

Soldiers protecting it had fled over the weekend.