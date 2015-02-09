Bomb explodes in Niger town after Boko Haram attack: sources

NIAMEY (Reuters) - A bomb exploded in Niger’s bordertown of Diffa on Monday hours after Islamic sect Boko Haram attacked a prison there, a military and a local source said.
“A violent explosion was heard in Diffa. I have been informed that it was a car bomb,” said a military source in Diffa, reached by telephone.
A third source, familiar with the situation, said a number of people were injured by the blast, which was followed by shooting in the town. Further details could not immediately be confirmed.
