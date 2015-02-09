FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb explodes in Niger town after Boko Haram attack: sources
February 9, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Bomb explodes in Niger town after Boko Haram attack: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIAMEY (Reuters) - A bomb exploded in Niger’s bordertown of Diffa on Monday hours after Islamic sect Boko Haram attacked a prison there, a military and a local source said.

“A violent explosion was heard in Diffa. I have been informed that it was a car bomb,” said a military source in Diffa, reached by telephone.

A third source, familiar with the situation, said a number of people were injured by the blast, which was followed by shooting in the town. Further details could not immediately be confirmed.

Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki in Niamey and Joe Bavier in Abidjan; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn

