Boko Haram fighters kill 21 people near Nigeria's Chibok
#World News
February 20, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 3 years ago

Boko Haram fighters kill 21 people near Nigeria's Chibok

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Boko Haram militants fleeing a Nigerian army offensive killed 21 people on Friday in attacks near the village of Chibok, close to where the rebels abducted more than 200 schoolgirls last year, a military source said.

The rebels were fleeing a land and air offensive to clear them out of the Sambisa forest when they raided the villages of Gatamarwa, Makalama and Layhawul and opened fire at random on terrified residents, the source said.

Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Kevin Liffey

