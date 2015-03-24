FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria court bars military from deploying around polling stations: lawyer
March 24, 2015

Nigeria court bars military from deploying around polling stations: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - The Nigerian federal high court in Lagos has barred the military from deploying around polling stations during March 28 national elections, the lawyer for the lawmaker who brought the case said on Tuesday.

National assembly member and opposition leader Femi Gbajabiamila had argued the deployment of military for election purposes violated the constitution, lawyer Ijeoma Njemanze said, amid opposition fears soldiers could be used for intimidation.

The case, concluded on Monday, does not affect troops already deployed in the northeast, where they are needed to maintain security against an Islamist insurgency, he said.

Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks and Andrew Heavens

