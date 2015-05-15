Boko Haram attacks outskirts of Nigeria's Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched a quick strike on the outskirts of Nigeria’s major northeastern city Maiduguri on Friday afternoon, two military sources said.

The Islamist militants attacked the settlement of Mule, about 10 km (6 miles) from the Borno state capital. By about 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) the shooting had subsided, the sources said. A death toll was not immediately available.

The attack follows one on Wednesday when at least 12 people died and is the second one this week.

