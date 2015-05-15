FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boko Haram members attack village in Nigeria's Adamawa state
May 15, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 2 years ago

Boko Haram members attack village in Nigeria's Adamawa state

Returnees queue during the evacuation of Nigerians displaced by Boko Haram militants, at a camp for displaced people in Geidam, Yobe state, Nigeria, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOLA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Suspected Boko Haram militants attacked the village of Kojiti in Nigeria’s northeastern Adamawa state on Thursday evening, killing seven people, two residents said.

It was the first reported attack in the state since the army cleared the Islamist jihadi group out of the Madagali local government in late February.

Musa John, a resident, said the insurgents opened fire on the main road when residents were about to go to bed.

Reporting By Emma Ande; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Toni Reinhold

