Boko Haram members attack village in Nigeria's Adamawa state

YOLA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Suspected Boko Haram militants attacked the village of Kojiti in Nigeria’s northeastern Adamawa state on Thursday evening, killing seven people, two residents said.

It was the first reported attack in the state since the army cleared the Islamist jihadi group out of the Madagali local government in late February.

Musa John, a resident, said the insurgents opened fire on the main road when residents were about to go to bed.

