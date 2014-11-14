FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bomb kills 6 in Nigeria's northern city of Kano: police
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 14, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Suicide bomb kills 6 in Nigeria's northern city of Kano: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed six people, including three policemen, in Nigeria’s northern city of Kano on Friday, a police spokesman told Reuters by telephone.

“Yes, three policemen and three civilians were killed by a suicide bomber in a Toyota this evening at Hotoro, Kano metropolis,” said Magaji Musa, spokesman for Kano State police command. Five other people were injured.

Kano has been the target of several bombings by Boko Haram militants in their five-year-old campaign to carve out an Islamic caliphate in Nigeria’s north.

Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.