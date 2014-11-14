Suicide bomb kills 6 in Nigeria's northern city of Kano: police

ABUJA (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed six people, including three policemen, in Nigeria’s northern city of Kano on Friday, a police spokesman told Reuters by telephone.

“Yes, three policemen and three civilians were killed by a suicide bomber in a Toyota this evening at Hotoro, Kano metropolis,” said Magaji Musa, spokesman for Kano State police command. Five other people were injured.

Kano has been the target of several bombings by Boko Haram militants in their five-year-old campaign to carve out an Islamic caliphate in Nigeria’s north.