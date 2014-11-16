FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria army says retakes village of abducted girls from insurgents
November 16, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Nigeria army says retakes village of abducted girls from insurgents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - The Nigerian army has driven out Boko Haram insurgents from Chibok, the home of over 200 schoolgirls who were abducted by militants of the Islamist group in April, an army spokesman said.

The insurgents, who have stepped up their attacks in recent weeks in Nigeria’s northeast, attacked the town on Thursday, killing several people and torching homes, villagers who fled told Reuters on Friday.

“Terrorists who attacked Chibok town early yesterday have been effectively flushed out. Subsequent mopping up is still ongoing,” General Chris Olukolade and the Nigerian defense headquarters said on their respective twitter feeds.

Boko Haram, which is trying to establish an Islamic state in religiously mixed northern Nigeria, has carried out several attacks including suicide bombings and seizing several towns since it rejected a ceasefire announced last month by the government.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
