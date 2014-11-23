FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Over 25 killed in attack on Nigerian fishing community
#World News
November 23, 2014 / 1:22 PM / 3 years ago

Over 25 killed in attack on Nigerian fishing community

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - More than 25 people, mostly fishermen, have been shot dead in a remote community in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state, the heartland of Islamist group Boko Haram, police and witnesses said on Sunday.

On Saturday suspected Boko Haram insurgents entered Doron Baga, north of Maiduguri, the Borno capital, and fired from motorcycles. A police source said more than 25 people had been killed.

One person put the death toll higher.

“Boko Haram members laid ambush for traders who came to buy fish in Doron Baga ... they killed more than 40 of them and carted away the fishes some them had bought,” a resident in Maiduguri, Mallam Ali Jatu, told Reuters.

Luka Musa, another Maiduguri resident, said most of those killed were displaced people from Gwoza, a hill town near the frontier with Cameroon seized by Boko Haram in August.

Doron Baga has been attacked by Boko Haram in the past.

Saturday’s attack was not immediately reported due to poor communications. It follows one on Wednesday when 45 people were killed in the same state as reprisal for the killing of four Boko Haram members.

Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
