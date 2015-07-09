FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bomb explodes in Nigeria's oil hub Port Harcourt, no casualties
#World News
July 9, 2015 / 12:44 PM / 2 years ago

Bomb explodes in Nigeria's oil hub Port Harcourt, no casualties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A bomb went off near federal high court in Nigeria’s oil hub Port Harcourt in the delta region on Thursday but there were no casualties, Governor Nyesom Wike said.

The blast occurred when the court was about to rule on whether elections for certain local government officials earlier this year were legal.

“I think they were trying to disrupt the result ... the high court decided that the election was illegal,” Wike said.

“It (the blast) was close to the high court, nobody was killed and it didn’t affect the building.”

Reporting By Julia Payne and Emmanuel Okolie in Port Harcourt; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

