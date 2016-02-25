FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomb explosion at police station kills four in northern Nigeria
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 25, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Bomb explosion at police station kills four in northern Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YOLA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Several explosives seized from Boko Haram militants blew up at a police station in northern Nigeria on Thursday, killing at least four people and wounding several others, officials said.

The devices stored in a police station went off when an officer tried moving them, said Ahmed Sajo, Adamawa state information commissioner in Yola, where the explosion happened.

“Many police (officers) are feared dead,” he said. The national emergency agency NEMA put the death toll at four.

Officials said some of the explosives had been confiscated from Boko Haram, a jihadist group which has been waging a seven-year insurgency in northern Nigeria, which has killed thousands and displaced more than two million.

Reporting by Emmanuel Anda and Ardo Abdullah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.