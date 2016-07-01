FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sierra Leone diplomat is kidnapped in Nigeria: sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 1, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

Sierra Leone diplomat is kidnapped in Nigeria: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Sierra Leone's deputy high commissioner in Nigeria has been kidnapped in the northern state of Kaduna, a security source and an embassy official said on Friday.

An investigator from Nigeria's Department of State Security (DSS) said Major-General Nelson Williams had been abducted, but did not disclose when the kidnapping took place.

"We are in touch with the kidnappers. They made some demands and we are trying to see how we can meet it and secure his freedom," said the DSS investigator, who wanted to remain anonymous.

An official at Sierra Leone's embassy in the capital, Abuja, who also did not want to be named, confirmed that the abduction had taken place.

Kidnapping for ransom is a common problem in some parts of Nigeria.

Reporting by Garba Muhammad; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.