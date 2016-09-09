FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigerian police free kidnapped Chinese workers
September 9, 2016 / 5:42 PM / a year ago

Nigerian police free kidnapped Chinese workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ONITSHA (Reuters) - Police in Ogun state in southern Nigeria rescued two Chinese nationals who were kidnapped there this month, a police official said.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesman for the Ogun police, said the two were working for a quarry company in the state, which is just north of the commercial capital of Lagos, when they were taken by unidentified gunman on September 1.

"None of them was hurt and no ransom was paid," Oyeyemi said of the recovery operation. The kidnappers had not been captured but police were on their trail, he said.

Reporting By Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Editing by Richard Balmforth

