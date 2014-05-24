Botched suicide bombing in Nigeria's Jos kills bomber: witness

JOS (Reuters) - A botched suicide bombing that was meant to target an open air viewing of a football match in the central Nigerian city of Jos killed just the bomber, a witness told Reuters.

The bomber approached Jos View Centre while people were watching Real Madrid play Atletico Madrid, but failed to get there before his car exploded, Mohammed Shittu, a local journalist at the scene said.

The attempt followed a bombing in downtown Jos on Tuesday that killed 118 people.