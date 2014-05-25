FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bombing in Nigeria's Jos kills three
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 25, 2014 / 12:07 AM / 3 years ago

Suicide bombing in Nigeria's Jos kills three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOS (Reuters) - A suicide bombing on Saturday that was meant to target an open air viewing of a football match in the central Nigerian city of Jos blew up early before reaching its target, killing three people, a witness told Reuters.

A spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said they were aware of the bomb blast but declined to comment on casualty figures.

The bomber approached Jos Viewing Centre while people were watching Real Madrid play Atletico Madrid, but failed to get there before his car exploded, Mohammed Shittu, a local journalist at the scene said.

He had initially seen only the bomber’s body but on revisiting the scene later saw another three dead, after emergency services had cordoned off the area.

The attempt followed a bombing in downtown Jos on Tuesday that killed 118 people.

Reporting by Buhari Bello; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.