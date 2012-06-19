FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunfire in Nigeria's Kaduna as Muslims demonstrate
#World News
June 19, 2012 / 11:49 AM / 5 years ago

Gunfire in Nigeria's Kaduna as Muslims demonstrate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Nigerian Muslims took to the streets in the northern city of Kaduna on Tuesday, firing AK-47s, burning tires and destroying at least one church two days after rioting by Christian youths killed 52 people, witnesses said.

“They are out on the streets, burning tires and shooting. They burned a church,” said a witness, who only gave his first name, Suleiman, for fear of reprisals. He said he was caught up in the crowd on his way back home.

A Reuters reporter heard multiple gunshots ricochet across the city, where unrest was triggered on Sunday by a suspected Islamist suicide bombings of three churches in Kaduna state.

Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Tim Cocks

