FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Explosion in north Nigerian city of Kaduna wounds two: police
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 1, 2014 / 8:43 PM / 3 years ago

Explosion in north Nigerian city of Kaduna wounds two: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KADUNA Nigeria (Reuters) - An explosion at a busy intersection in the north Nigerian city of Kaduna on Tuesday wounded two people but caused no deaths, police said.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police Umar Shehu told Reuters by telephone that the blast struck a road in the city called Nnamdi Azikwe Way around 8.30 p.m. (1930 GMT).

The city lies along Nigeria’s “Middle Belt”, where its largely Christian south and Muslim north meet, and has been targeted by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in the past.

Reporting by Garba Mohammed; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.