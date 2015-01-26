FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Over 100 people, mainly militants, died in fight for Nigeria's Maiduguri: reporter
#World News
January 26, 2015

Over 100 people, mainly militants, died in fight for Nigeria's Maiduguri: reporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - More than 100 people, mainly insurgents, died in fighting on Sunday in Nigeria’s Maiduguri, a local journalist counting bodies at the biggest morgue said on Monday.

The local reporter, Bello Dukku, said by telephone that , the dead also included at least 15 soldiers and a few civilians.

Dukku said he had had to leave the morgue after counting 100 bodies, because of the overwhelming stench. He said another 50 people had been injured in the fighting.

Reporting By Ardo Abdullah; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Kevin Liffey

