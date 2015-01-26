Over 100 people, mainly militants, died in fight for Nigeria's Maiduguri: reporter

BAUCHI, Nigeria (Reuters) - More than 100 people, mainly insurgents, died in fighting on Sunday in Nigeria’s Maiduguri, a local journalist counting bodies at the biggest morgue said on Monday.

The local reporter, Bello Dukku, said by telephone that , the dead also included at least 15 soldiers and a few civilians.

Dukku said he had had to leave the morgue after counting 100 bodies, because of the overwhelming stench. He said another 50 people had been injured in the fighting.