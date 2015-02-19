FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boko Haram militants kill three in attack on Niger village
February 19, 2015

Boko Haram militants kill three in attack on Niger village

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Boko Haram militants attacked a village in southeastern Niger overnight, killing three people including the local chief and wounding three others before being driven off by security forces, a military source said.

The Islamist group has killed thousands in a six-year insurgency in Nigeria. Its raid on Tourba Guida village in the Diffa region is the latest in a series of cross-border raids that have led to fighting with Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Janet Lawrence

