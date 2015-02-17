FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Niger says troops kill suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber
#World News
February 17, 2015 / 10:09 PM / 3 years ago

Niger says troops kill suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Soldiers shot dead a suicide bomber suspected of belonging to Islamist militant group Boko Haram on Monday after he tried to detonate an explosive belt near a military post in the southern Niger town of Bagara, the army said on Tuesday.

Three Boko Haram fighters armed with knives also attacked a military post and wounded a security agent in the town, an army statement said.

Boko Haram has launched attacks into Cameroon, Niger and Chad from Nigeria as part of a six-year insurgency that aims to set up a breakaway Islamic state and now threatens the Lake Chad region.

The African Union has authorized nations including Niger to mount a counter-insurgency campaign.

Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki, Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
