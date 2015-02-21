FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boko Haram, Niger fighting over Lake Chad island kills 23
#World News
February 21, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

Boko Haram, Niger fighting over Lake Chad island kills 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIAMEY (Reuters) - At least 23 people were killed in fighting between Boko Haram militants and the Niger army over the island of Karamga, on the Niger side of Lake Chad, a Niger army report showed on Saturday.

Militants attacked the island late on Friday and heavy clashes continued until Boko Haram fighters were eventually repelled on Saturday morning, Niger security sources said.

Seven Niger soldiers and a civilian were killed while 15 Boko Haram militants died, the report said.

Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Louise Ireland

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

