Boko Haram remote control bomb kills two Niger soldiers
March 4, 2015 / 3:59 PM / in 3 years

Boko Haram remote control bomb kills two Niger soldiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIAMEY (Reuters) - A bomb planted and remotely detonated by Boko Haram militants near the southeastern Niger town of Diffa has killed two soldiers and wounded a third, Niger military sources said on Wednesday.

“We had two soldiers killed on Wednesday in a remote controlled explosion. We took up the chase and killed the two militants responsible for the attack,” near a bridge over the Kamadougou river, an officer said.

It is the first time the army has said it was attacked using a remotely detonated bomb since it launched a campaign in conjunction with Chad, Cameroon and Nigeria this year against the Islamist militant group.

Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

