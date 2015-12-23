FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boko Haram militants in Niger kill five as regional attacks mount
#World News
December 23, 2015 / 12:28 PM / in 2 years

Boko Haram militants in Niger kill five as regional attacks mount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Boko Haram militants killed two soldiers and three civilians in Niger’s southern border town of Abadam in an overnight raid, two security sources told Reuters on Wednesday, in the third suspected attack by the group in less than 24 hours.

Four militants detonated suicide bombs on Lake Chad, also overnight, killing three of the attackers but no one else. And, separately, militants attacked a convoy in northern Cameroon on Wednesday, although there were no reported deaths.

Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Louise Ireland

