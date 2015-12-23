Boko Haram militants in Niger kill five as regional attacks mount

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Boko Haram militants killed two soldiers and three civilians in Niger’s southern border town of Abadam in an overnight raid, two security sources told Reuters on Wednesday, in the third suspected attack by the group in less than 24 hours.

Four militants detonated suicide bombs on Lake Chad, also overnight, killing three of the attackers but no one else. And, separately, militants attacked a convoy in northern Cameroon on Wednesday, although there were no reported deaths.