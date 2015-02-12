FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Niger forces killed 260 Boko Haram militants since February 6: spokesman
#World News
February 12, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 3 years ago

Niger forces killed 260 Boko Haram militants since February 6: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Security forces in Niger have killed 260 Boko Haram militants since the group began cross-border attacks on Niger’s southeastern Diffa region on Feb. 6, a spokesman for the armed forces said on Thursday.

Colonel Moustapha Michel Ledru said a number of fighters had been arrested and some weapons seized, without giving details.

Boko Haram has launched a series of attacks but Ledru said the situation was under control. “We have taken the steps necessary to guarantee the peace and security of the population. We call on people not to panic,” he said.

Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalaki; Writing by David Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet

