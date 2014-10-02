FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria court-martials 97 troops for offenses including mutiny
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 2, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria court-martials 97 troops for offenses including mutiny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s military court-martialed 97 of its troops on Thursday for offenses including mutiny, assault, absconding, house breaking and disorderly behavior, it said.

The president of the court-martial, Brigadier General Musa Yusuf, did not explicitly state that the trials related to soldiers’ conduct in a war against Islamist insurgents Boko Haram, but the troops were all serving in Maiduguri in the northeast, epicenter of the conflict.

Low morale there has led to a series of desertions and at least one mutiny. A security source said some soldiers had refused to board a bus to a combat deployment.

Nigeria’s military authorities last month sentenced 12 soldiers to death by firing squad for mutiny in the northeastern region.

Troops have also been repeatedly accused by human rights groups of abuses including killing civilians and torching their homes, charges the leadership usually denies.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.