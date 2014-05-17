FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria ready to refer Boko Haram to Security Council: source
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 17, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Nigeria ready to refer Boko Haram to Security Council: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Nigeria is likely to refer the Islamist militant group Boko Haram to the United Nations Security Council for sanctions, a Western diplomatic source said on Saturday.

“Nigeria has agreed in principle to a draft resolution at the U.N. Security Council to impose sanctions on Boko Haram,” a the source said.

Nigeria, currently a member of the 15-country council, will have to make the request first before possible sanctions can be examined, the source said.

Until now, Abuja has been reticent about seeking help from the United Nations in its struggle with Boko Haram.

Reporting by John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.