Nigeria ready to refer Boko Haram to Security Council: source

PARIS (Reuters) - Nigeria is likely to refer the Islamist militant group Boko Haram to the United Nations Security Council for sanctions, a Western diplomatic source said on Saturday.

“Nigeria has agreed in principle to a draft resolution at the U.N. Security Council to impose sanctions on Boko Haram,” a the source said.

Nigeria, currently a member of the 15-country council, will have to make the request first before possible sanctions can be examined, the source said.

Until now, Abuja has been reticent about seeking help from the United Nations in its struggle with Boko Haram.