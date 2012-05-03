Death toll from Nigeria attack 56: hospital nurse

ABUJA (Reuters) - A Nigerian hospital has received 56 bodies from an attack on a cattle market in the remote northeast overnight, a hospital nurse who gave his name as Babangida told Reuters by telephone.

Gunmen opened fire on a cattle market in the town of Potiskum, killing and wounding many people, witnesses and police said.

Yobe state police commissioner Moses Namiri said the toll was at least 34 and that Boko Haram was suspected as the attackers had also used explosives.