FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Death toll from Nigeria attack 56: hospital nurse
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 3, 2012 / 1:43 PM / 5 years ago

Death toll from Nigeria attack 56: hospital nurse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA (Reuters) - A Nigerian hospital has received 56 bodies from an attack on a cattle market in the remote northeast overnight, a hospital nurse who gave his name as Babangida told Reuters by telephone.

Gunmen opened fire on a cattle market in the town of Potiskum, killing and wounding many people, witnesses and police said.

Yobe state police commissioner Moses Namiri said the toll was at least 34 and that Boko Haram was suspected as the attackers had also used explosives.

Reporting by Mike Oboh and Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.