Nigeria religious riots killed at least 52: hospitals

KADUNA (Reuters) - At least 52 people were killed in religious rioting sparked by three suicide bombings of churches on Sunday, hospital staff said on Monday, as the dead bodies piled up in mortuaries.

A Reuters reporter visited two hospitals in the northern city of Kaduna, the St Gerald Hospital and Barau Dikko Hospital, near where the rioting took place. Hospital officials also said that 74 people were being treated for wounds.