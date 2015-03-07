At least 50 dead in Nigeria blasts: hospital official

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Three explosions in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Saturday killed 50 people and injured more than 30, said a senior hospital official in the Borno state capital.

“We’ve received 50 dead bodies from the blast scenes and 36 injured people. The state government has directed the treatment for the injured persons to be free,” Salisu Kwaya Bura, Chief Medical Officer of Borno Specialists Hospital, told reporters.