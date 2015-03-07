FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 50 dead in Nigeria blasts: hospital official
#World News
March 7, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

At least 50 dead in Nigeria blasts: hospital official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Three explosions in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Saturday killed 50 people and injured more than 30, said a senior hospital official in the Borno state capital.

“We’ve received 50 dead bodies from the blast scenes and 36 injured people. The state government has directed the treatment for the injured persons to be free,” Salisu Kwaya Bura, Chief Medical Officer of Borno Specialists Hospital, told reporters.

Reporting by Lanre Ola; Editing by David Clarke

