3 months ago
Nigeria to process all tourist, business visas in two days
#World News
May 19, 2017 / 7:00 PM / 3 months ago

Nigeria to process all tourist, business visas in two days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria will process all tourist and business visas within two days, the vice president's office said on Friday, as Africa's largest economy, mired in recession, tries to improve the ease of doing business in the country.

Applicants will be notified whether their visas will be issued or rejected within 48 hours, with the change to take immediate effect.

The move follows the launch in March of a system aimed at enabling business executives to apply for a visa online and collect it on arrival 48 hours later.

Foreign executives had complained that obstructive embassy officials made it difficult to enter the country.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

