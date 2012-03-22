FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nike posts higher profit, sees strong demand
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 22, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 6 years ago

Nike posts higher profit, sees strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nike running shoes are seen in Los Angeles, California March 20, 2012.REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Nike Inc (NKE.N) posted higher quarterly profit as the giant sporstwear retailer heads into the spring season with strong demand.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company earned $560 million, or $1.20 a share for the third quarter ended February 29, compared with $523 million, or $1.08 a share last year.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $5.8 billion.

Worldwide futures orders for the Nike brand, a closely-watched measure of demand in coming months, were up 15 percent to total $9.4 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $110.99 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.