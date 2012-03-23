FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nike posts higher profit, sees strong demand
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 23, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 6 years

Nike posts higher profit, sees strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nike Inc (NKE.N) posted higher quarterly profit as the giant sporstwear retailer heads into the spring season with strong demand.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company earned $560 million, or $1.20 a share for the third quarter ended February 29, compared with $523 million, or $1.08 a share last year.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $5.8 billion.

Worldwide futures orders for the Nike brand, a closely-watched measure of demand in coming months, were up 15 percent to total $9.4 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $110.99 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.