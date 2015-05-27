FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nike says cooperating with authorities on FIFA allegations
May 27, 2015 / 8:39 PM / 2 years ago

Nike says cooperating with authorities on FIFA allegations

Anjali Athavaley

1 Min Read

A Nike logo is seen on a jacket in the Nike store in Santa Monica, California, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nike Inc on Wednesday said that it was cooperating with authorities on alleged bribery and corruption at soccer’s governing body FIFA.

U.S. authorities said nine soccer officials and five sports media and promotions executives faced corruption charges involving more than $150 million in bribes. Swiss police arrested seven FIFA officials who are now awaiting extradition to the United States.

The indictment mentions an unmanned sports company that appears to be Nike.

“Like fans everywhere we care passionately about the game and are concerned by the very serious allegations,” the company said in a statement. “Nike believes in ethical and fair play in both business and sport and strongly opposes any form of manipulation or bribery. We have been cooperating, and will continue to cooperate, with the authorities.”

Editing by Jonathan Oatis

