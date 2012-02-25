FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nike to launch Jeremy Lin-themed shoes
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 25, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 6 years ago

Nike to launch Jeremy Lin-themed shoes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Knicks' Jeremy Lin (L) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat's Norris Cole defends during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Miami, Florida February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

(Reuters) - Nike Inc will start selling Jeremy Lin-themed shoes this weekend, cashing in on the New York Knick point guard’s recent rise to worldwide fame.

Priced at $130, the shoes will be available on Nike’s website.

Nike said it will launch the Nike Zoom Hyperfuse Low basketball shoes, built especially for Lin, this weekend in Orlando, Florida, where the NBA is holding its All-Star festivities.

“It’s not a signature line but a version of the shoe that he’s been wearing this season,” the company told Reuters.

Lin, the NBA’s first Chinese-American player and a Harvard graduate, has rocketed from obscurity to global celebrity in just 12 starts for the Knicks.

The world’s biggest sporting goods company, headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, signed Lin in 2010, and launched its “Linsanity” line of clothes at Foot Locker Inc stores last week.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gary Hill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.