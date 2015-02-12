FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nike's CFO Donald Blair to retire
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
February 12, 2015 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

Nike's CFO Donald Blair to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoes are displayed at the Nike store in Santa Monica, California, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The world’s largest sportswear maker Nike Inc said Chief Financial Officer Donald Blair would retire in October.

Andrew Campion, currently senior vice president of finance, strategy and investor relations, will succeed Blair, effective Aug. 1, the company said.

Blair, who has been Nike’s CFO for more than 15 years, will remain in the role till July 31, and will remain with the company till Oct. 31 to support the transition, Nike said.

Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.